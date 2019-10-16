Marcus Mariota responds to benching in the most Mariota way possible

The Tennessee Titans (2-4) have announced a change to their roster ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

The #Titans are making a QB change. Ryan Tannehill has been informed he'll get the start Sunday against the #Chargers, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2019

The former No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Marcus Mariota has spent the previous five seasons in Nashville hoping to be the answer that would turn that franchise around.

That came and went as of 21 hours ago. Mariota has been benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill.

On Wednesday, Mariota addressed the media following the announcement of his benching:

Marcus Mariota: "This is an opportunity for me to learn. I'm going to make the most of it... I'll be better from it." pic.twitter.com/PkgIgeCTgD — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 16, 2019

Typical Mariota. Nothing but class and respect.

The Titans organization hasn't done a great job in aiding Mariota into the quarterback Oregon Ducks fans know him to be. A weak offensive line accompanied by a coaching carousel will do that to a young quarterback.

Now, the rumors of the Mariota era coming to an end in Nashville are pouring in while the hashtag #FreeMarcus has started on social media. Our Oregon Insider Bri Amaranthus got the scoop from fans:

Has Mariota's last time starting in Tennessee come to an end? He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2020...

