Marcus Mariota replaced by Blaine Gabbert after elbow injury

The longest game in NFL history probably seemed even longer for Tennessee Titans fans. In the third quarter, quarterback Marcus Mariota was replaced by Blaine Gabbert due to an elbow injury.

Mariota was removed from the contest following his second interception of the game. Earlier in the third quarter, Mariota took a hit after handing the ball off and was removed from the game for a play. He was able to return, but threw the interception on his first throw after the injury.

He came back out for the next drive and threw an interception on his next pass. That’s when the Titans decided to remove him from the game. Mariota is questionable to return.

Marcus Mariota struggled prior to being injured in Week 1

Mariota struggled to get things going with the Titans during Week 1. The 24-year-old completed nine-of-16 passes for 106 yards before leaving the contest. He threw two interceptions.

Titans need Marcus Mariota to thrive in 2018

Mariota’s injury comes at a bad time for the passer. After a down year in 2017, all eyes are on Mariota to prove himself in 2018. Things got off to a rough start in Week 1, and it could get even worse if Mariota has to miss time.

