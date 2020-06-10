Marcus Mariota ranking behind Jameis Winston for best back-up QB is bogus

Marcus Mariota will be starting a new chapter in his life after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

The former Oregon Ducks and Tennessee Titans QB joined the team to back-up Derek Carr, but some wonder if Mariota may even be able to give the Raiders presumptive starter a run for his money.

If we are being honest, anything could happen in the Raiders organization.

Head Coach Jon Gruden has always been a big fan of Mariota's and could be letting the former No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL draft take the helm if Carr fails to live up to expectations this upcoming season.

That's why Mariota, Gruden and the Raiders are a perfect fit!

Yes, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill last season as starting QB.

In his first two seasons, Mariota had 6,244 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. Injuries and changes in coaching staffs and philosophy all contributed to Mariota losing the starting job.

Mariota will come into next season as the highest-paid back-up QB. The quarterback reportedly signed a two-year, $17.6 million contract with the Raiders, which includes $7.5 million in the first year as a fully guaranteed base salary.

So, that would mean he's essentially the best backup quarterback in the NFL, right?

Well, not according to the NFL Analysis Network.

In a recent article, the title of the post is "Ranking the 5 best backup quarterbacks entering 2020", they had Marcus Mariota ranked No. 4. Jameis Winston was ranked No. 1, who will serve as Drew Brees' back-up in New Orleans.

Winston had himself a pretty memorable year last season for the Buccaneers and not in a good way. He became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

Winston does present some level of potential left in him, but his decision making has been questionable for some time now. .

Story continues

As for Winston taking the starting position from Drew Brees, that's not going to happen.

Let's take a look at the QBs side by side, using a blind bracket:

QB A: 72 games, 121 TD, 88 INT, 19737 yards, 61.3% completion

QB B: 63 games, 76 TD, 44 INT, 13207 yards, 62.9% completion



QB A is Jameis Winston, Mariota is QB B.

Couple that with Mariota's maturity, respect from teammates and control of a locker room, something Winston lacks, we're taking Mariota all day!

Plus, Mariota has a lot more positive upside being with the Raiders than Winston does with the Saints.

Winston being ahead of Mariota is highly questionable. But, to think Mariota doesn't have a chance to take the starting job from Carr this year is not that far of a reach.

Mariota has a lot to prove this year, and the Raiders organization believes that he could step up to the plate if necessary.

Marcus Mariota ranking behind Jameis Winston for best back-up QB is bogus originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest