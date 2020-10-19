Marcus Mariota pulls a CJ McCollum in hair transformation we never saw coming originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Marcus Mariota is the ultimate hair goals (those are two things we never thought we’d say in the same sentence).

The former Oregon star, now Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, has emerged from the bye week with a stunning new 'do that will leave you saying “Mariota, is that really you?”

While in quarantine this week, Mariota’s foundation 'Motiv8' took on the social media challenge of “how it started,” vs. “how it ended,” to debut the 26-year-old’s unexpected new look.

Drumroll please… Mariota has ditched his laid-back Hawaiian locks and is now rocking wait… what? Is it braids? Dreads?

Swipe right for the results:

“This ain’t the Marcus I know,” one person said.

Another Instagram user said, “Lol Raiders rubbing off.”

Then there was this comment from @taylortroyyyy: “The deed is done.”

Did Mariota lose a bet? Or is he channeling his inner CJ McCollum?

Either way, we hope Mariota is rocking the new look when the Raiders return to the practice field Monday.

He could use all the luck he can get with Jon Gruden & Co. facing a deadline to move Mariota to the active roster in the coming days. The former Heisman trophy winner was placed on IR after dealing with a strained pectoral muscle and was designated to return on Sept. 30.

Per NFL guidelines, the team has three weeks to add him back to the active roster or he will be unable to return to the field for the remainder of the season. Three weeks from Sept. 30 is, well, October 21.

Coach Gruden said the Raiders would take the bye week to evaluate Mariota.

"We’ll get Marcus out there with Nate Peterman and throw the ball quite a bit and see where Marcus is,” Gruden said. “We like what we’ve seen on the practice field the last seven or eight days.”

The clock is ticking for Mariota with the Tom Brady and the Bucs coming to town in Week 7.