Marcus Mariota progressing in new offense

Marcus Mariota is learning yet another offense. The fourth-year quarterback has not produced great numbers in limited preseason action, but the Titans are fine with where Mariota is 12 days before the season opener.

“I’ve seen his work ethic. I’ve seen his attention to detail, how much he’s meeting and putting in,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “He is certainly out in front of trying to [get the offense down] and making sure the relationships with the receivers are where they need to be as far as the route progression and patterns against certain coverages.

“Marcus has had some really good plays and some plays he would like to have back and plays that we’d like to correct. That’s going to go on through the course of the year. Nobody’s going to play a perfect game. Nobody’s going to feel 100 percent; nobody’s going to play 100 percent. So we can leave the percentages. I’m not a big percentage guy.”

The No. 2 overall choice in 2015 has completed 5 of 8 passes for 43 yards with an interception in 19 snaps against the Steelers on Saturday. In 40 snaps in three preseason games, Mariota has gone 11-of-18 for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

But Taywan Taylor attests that “Mariota has [the offense] mastered to a T” already.

“I have no doubt in my mind that it won’t change,” tight end Delanie Walker said. “We’ve been in what, three different systems with Marcus? And we’ve been successful. It’s another opportunity for me and him to be on the same page. I don’t really think any negatives are going to come about from us having a new offense.”