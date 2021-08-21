Marcus Mariota will play tonight, but Derek Carr hopes he doesn’t play too much

An injury to quarterback Marcus Mariota resulted in an extra-heavy dose of Nathan Peterman in the Raiders’ preseason opener. For the second preseason game, tonight against the Rams, Mariota will play.

Another quarterback on the roster is rooting for not a heavy dose of Mariota.

“I hope he doesn’t play too much because then someone is going to want to try and come get him,” starting quarterback Derek Carr said recently, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “We enjoy having him around. Honestly, out of all the quarterbacks I’ve been around, I could hang around with him all day long. So, hopefully when he gets in there, he balls out.”

Mariota has a no-trade clause, something he secured when dramatically slashing his 2021 compensation. But if a team like the Cowboys (which could use a capable and experienced backup to Dak Prescott) comes calling, why wouldn’t Mariota be interested?

Mariota also becomes an option if a team loses its current starter to injury, either in the preseason or early in the regular season.

Mariota played well last year while filling in for Carr, after he pulled a groin muscle during a Thursday night classic against the Chargers. Mariota rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and threw for 226 yards and another touchdown in the 30-27 loss.

Tafur notes that Peterman, a favorite of then-analyst Jon Gruden prior to the 2017 draft, will get the bulk of the reps against the Rams. So Carr may get his wish.

