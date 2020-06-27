Marcus Mariota pictured with Oregon Ducks four-star TE Moliki Matavao

It may have been five years since Marcus Mariota was a student at the University of Oregon, but his impact may last forever.

Ducks fans and student-athletes alike still look up to the GOAT, so when they get to meet the man himself, it's a big deal.

That includes incoming student-athletes such as four-star tight end commit Moliki Matavao, who posted a pic of himself alongside Marcus Mariota to his Instagram story flashing the iconic Oregon "O" with the caption "Duck Family."

It makes sense the two would cross paths.

Matavao, the highest-rated prospect in Nevada per 247Sports, lives in Henderson, Nevada which is less than 20 miles away from Las Vegas.

Mariota, now a quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, has moved to Nevada in preparation for the 2020 NFL season. He, along with Derek Carr, have begun getting some work in together.

But, in classic Mariota fashion, he had time for the fans.

This isn't the first time Mariota has been involved with the football program since graduating. Besides having an entire football facility named after him, he also attended the 2019 Spring Game which is where he posed for arguably one of the best pictures in Oregon athletics with Sabrina Ionescu.

In three years as the starter for Oregon, Mariota won a Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, and took the program to its second-ever National Championship where the Ducks fell short 42-20 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, the Ducks trailed just 21-20 in the third quarter before the talent disparity between the two teams was too much for Mariota and Oregon to overcome.

He owns the Pac-12 records for career touchdowns (135), single-season total offense (5,224), single-season total touchdowns (58), freshman passing touchdowns (32) and passes attempted without an interception (353).

Additionally, he owns the Oregon program records for career total offensive yards (13,089), career passing yards (10,801), career passing touchdowns (105), single-season passing yards (4,454), single-season passing touchdowns (42), and single-game passing touchdowns (6 at Cal in 2012).

