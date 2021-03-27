Marcus Mariota has a no-trade clause in his new Las Vegas Raiders contract

Marcus Mariota has a no-trade clause in his new Raiders contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Quarterback Marcus Mariota took a pay cut with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

Mariota, who initially signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal prior to the 2020 season, agreed to a one-year contract worth just $3.5 million for the 2021 NFL season. He was slated to make $10.725 million this season.

The former Duck can make as much as $8 million if he hits the incentives in his contract, but that would require starting QB Derek Carr to get injured or benched.

But there's also another kicker in his contract.

A no-trade clause.

Marcus Mariota received a no-trade clause as part of his renegotiation with the Raiders, according to a league source.



Raiders can't just deal him anywhere, if it comes to that, or someone comes calling with the post-draft QB fallout. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) March 24, 2021

It's an interesting layer to his contract. No-trade clauses are pretty rare in the NFL.

The only players in the NFL to have one include: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OL (Chiefs), Jimmy Garoppolo, QB (49ers), Jimmy Graham, TE (Bears), DeAndre Hopkins, WR (Cardinals), Patrick Mahomes, QB (Chiefs), Deshaun Watson, QB (Texans), J.J. Watt, DL (Cardinals), Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks).

And now Mariota.

Whether he'll need to exercise it or not, the reality is he took a sharp decline in pay, but Mariota isn't worrying about it and is focusing on just one thing.

I’m just excited to be a Raider.

Marcus Mariota

“I feel like this team has allowed me the opportunity to get healthy, to get better and, at the end of the day, I appreciate loyalty,” Mariota told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Hopefully, Mariota will have an opportunity to show his abilities with the Raiders next season, but until then, "I think at the end of the day. I focus on controlling what I can control," Mariota said to KHON2's Rob DeMello, as transcribed by Christian Shimabuku. "That's the product in the field. Every day I wake up, I train, and get ready to go."