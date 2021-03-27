Marcus Mariota has a no-trade clause in his new Las Vegas Raiders contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Socotch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marcus Mariota has a no-trade clause in his new Raiders contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Quarterback Marcus Mariota took a pay cut with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week. 

Mariota, who initially signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal prior to the 2020 season, agreed to a one-year contract worth just $3.5 million for the 2021 NFL season. He was slated to make $10.725 million this season.

The former Duck can make as much as $8 million if he hits the incentives in his contract, but that would require starting QB Derek Carr to get injured or benched.

But there's also another kicker in his contract. 

A no-trade clause. 

It's an interesting layer to his contract. No-trade clauses are pretty rare in the NFL. 

The only players in the NFL to have one include: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OL (Chiefs), Jimmy Garoppolo, QB (49ers), Jimmy Graham, TE (Bears), DeAndre Hopkins, WR (Cardinals), Patrick Mahomes, QB (Chiefs), Deshaun Watson, QB (Texans), J.J. Watt, DL (Cardinals), Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks).

And now Mariota. 

Whether he'll need to exercise it or not, the reality is he took a sharp decline in pay, but Mariota isn't worrying about it and is focusing on just one thing.

I’m just excited to be a Raider.

I’m just excited to be a Raider.

Marcus Mariota

“I feel like this team has allowed me the opportunity to get healthy, to get better and, at the end of the day, I appreciate loyalty,” Mariota told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Hopefully, Mariota will have an opportunity to show his abilities with the Raiders next season, but until then, "I think at the end of the day. I focus on controlling what I can control," Mariota said to KHON2's Rob DeMello, as transcribed by Christian Shimabuku. "That's the product in the field. Every day I wake up, I train, and get ready to go."

Recommended Stories

  • Jalen Hurts named the winner of Eagles blockbuster trade with Dolphins

    Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the winner of the Eagles, Dolphins blockbuster deal by Pro Football Focus

  • Mohamed Sanu returns to the 49ers

    A day after the 49ers moved up to draft a quarterback, they’ve signed a player who knows a thing or two about throwing the football. Receiver Mohamed Sanu has signed with the 49ers, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. Sanu, who signed as a free-agent with the Falcons when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan served as [more]

  • 49ers bring back WR Mohamed Sanu

    Free agent WR Mohamed Sanu is rejoining the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Could the Cardinals select more than one cornerback in the draft?

    Could Arizona follow Tampa Bay's example in the 2018 and 2019 drafts?

  • Early run on quarterbacks should be good news for Bengals

    The 49ers trading up for the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft makes it a lock that the first three players selected will be quarterbacks. And the Falcons aren’t ruling out a quarterback at No. 4. And that’s good news for the Bengals. Having selected quarterback Joe Burrow first overall last year, the [more]

  • Could Jimmy Garoppolo be traded? NFL insider breaks down 49ers QB's future

    Could the 49ers move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after trading up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? NFL insider Matt Maiocco breaks down the veteran QB's future in San Francisco.

  • Reports: Former Ravens WR Willie Snead to sign one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders

    Former Ravens receiver Willie Snead will reportedly sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers agree to terms with Mohamed Sanu, Nate Gerry

    The 49ers made some moves on Saturday.

  • Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs

    Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are excellent tools to help investors gain exposure in specific sectors on the stock market. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that you should watch out for. 1. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - Up 526.87% Over 1 Month Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: TZA) offers three times leveraged exposure to companies in the Russell 3000® Index. This stock uses ETF and index swaps that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the Index. Their 1 month price performance is up to 16.55% with an average trading volume of 6.37 million units. 2. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares - Up 439.35% Over 1 Month Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: FAZ) is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index. It focuses on measuring the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large-capitalization U.S. equity market. It invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, and short positions that provide leveraged exposure to the index equal to at least 80% of the fund's assets. Their shares declined by 1% on Thursday along with many other stocks in the financial sector. 3. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares - Up 42.08% Over 1 Month Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: RETL) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. The index is a modified equal-weighted index that measures the performance of the stocks that are classified in the GICS retail sub-industry. They recently declared a dividend of $0.0280 per share and their net assets equal 74 million. 4. Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF - Up 38.72% Over 1 Month Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSE: BDRY) is an exchange-traded commodity that provides exposure to the charter rate of freight futures. It tracks an index of long-only exposure for dry bulk freight futures contracts. Breakwave is one of the top performing ETFs due to shipping numbers being up 124% this year. 5. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF - Up 31.76% Over 1 Month VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSE: REMX) allows investors to participate in the rare earth metals industry. It tracks the performance of companies that produce, refine, and recycling of rare earth metals and materials. Their YTD Daily Total Returns are up to 10.30% with net assets that equal 672.22 million. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing SectorsIf You Invested ,000 In Sony 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Knicks' RJ Barrett is making the leap in his second NBA season

    RJ Barrett was left off the All-Rookie teams, re-drafted far below his third overall selection and put on bust watch in some circles. One year later, he’s made those people look completely silly.

  • Bengals should still entertain idea of trade down in 2021 NFL draft

    Should the Cincinnati Bengals trade down in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • 2021 NFL Draft: QB Zach Wilson makes ridiculous throw at BYU Pro Day

    Check out Zach Wilson's ridiculous completion.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could further strengthen defensive line with Kwity Paye

    With Zach Wilson looking like the consensus No. 2 pick for the Jets, here's what the experts think they could do with the 23rd overall pick.

  • Jets in a position of power after trades shake up 2021 NFL draft

    Jets Wire breaks down how Friday's NFL draft shakeup gives the Jets a ton of leverage with the second pick.

  • NFL free agency: Eagles linebacker stays in NFC, signs with San Francisco 49ers

    The Eagles' rotating door at linebacker continues to spin as a 2017 draft pick heads elsewhere for next season. By Adam Hermann

  • Chase Daniel signing one-year deal with Chargers

    Quarterback Chase Daniel is signing a one-year deal with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Daniel’s deal has $1.5 million in guarantees remaining from his contract with the Lions. He played for the Bears in 2018 when new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was an assistant. Daniel spent four seasons with Chargers offensive coordinator [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Kyle Shanahan worked out Justin Fields in high school

    Was Kyle Shanahan sold on Justin Fields after appearing to have worked him out earlier this month?

  • Should You Invest in Dogecoin in 2021?

    Cryptocurrencies have made quite the splash in the investing world over the last few months. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is a type of cryptocurrency, similar to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Cryptocurrencies are the shiny new thing, and some investors could potentially make a lot of money.

  • Bears 2021 roster: Evaluating each position after the first wave of free agency

    We're taking a look at each position on the Bears' roster and evaluating whether they’ve gotten better or worse in free agency.

  • An apparent meteor shower over the Pacific Northwest was actually burning space debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket - take a look

    The space junk, which people first thought was a meteor shower, was actually debris from a SpaceX mission, the National Weather Service said.