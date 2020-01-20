Marcus Mariota: No doubt I’ll be a starter again

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill wasn’t ready to talk about his playing future after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and he’s not the only Tennessee signal caller facing uncertainty in 2020.

Marcus Mariota was benched in the sixth game of the season and the second overall pick of the 2015 draft played five offensive snaps the rest of the season, including one snap against Kansas City. He ran the ball for five yards and said after the game that he is “truly grateful” for the time he spent with the team.

Mariota said he’s not sure what will happen now, but that he’s confident that he’ll get another chance as a starter.

“I have no doubts at all, no doubts at all,” Mariota said, via the team’s website. “I’m just hopeful and ready for whatever that next opportunity is.”

It’s hard to see where that opportunity will present itself at the moment, but Tannehill’s 2019 trajectory is a reminder that NFL careers can move in unexpected directions.