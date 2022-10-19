Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

It was a vintage performance for former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota over the weekend, as he turned in an efficient stat line to propel the Atlanta Falcons to an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mariota finished the day completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards and 2 TD. He also added 50 yards and a TD on the ground as well.

The performance led the NFL to name Mariota the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, an honor that is given to best defensive and special teams players as well for both AFC and NFC.

The Mariota experience in Atlanta has gone a bit better than expected thus far, with the team sitting at 3-3 and remaining competitive in all of their losses as well. We will see after the year if the one-year contract with the Falcons leads to anything down the road, be it with Atlanta or another team that is in need of a veteran signal-caller.

List

Marcus Mariota's vintage performance vs. 49ers had Oregon Duck fans celebrating on Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire