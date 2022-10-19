Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota won NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota opened the game completing 13 straight passes and finished with 129 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers.

The former second overall pick added six carries for 50 rushing yards and a score on the ground to cap off Atlanta’s Week 6 victory.

What a week, capping it off on a high note ‼️ pic.twitter.com/SZtbIrgrOG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 19, 2022

Mariota has had an up-and-down start to the season as the Falcons QB, but he was nearly flawless on Sunday and he has the team tied for first place in the NFC South.

Related

Falcons place CB Casey Hayward on injured reserve Power rankings roundup: Falcons on the rise after beating 49ers PFF: 25 highest-graded Falcons players in Week 6 Falcons Highlights: Top plays from Week 6 win over the 49ers

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire