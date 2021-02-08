Marcus Mariota “mentioned as a possibility” in trade talks with the New England Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020 NFL season has officially come to an end, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV 31-9 against the Kanas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring, and his first not wearing a New England Patriots uniform.

Watching Brady win another Super Bowl most likely hurts all Patriots fans as they are still looking to upgrade at the quarterback position.

The Cam Newton experiment didn’t really work out as they planned, so the team now looks to the offseason to try and fix the issue at hand.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

Apparently, they have been looking to replace Newton already. And they have been looking specifically in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota at the quarterback position and have been open to talking about moving them for the right price.

According to The Athletic NFL staff, the Raiders are open to very much trading Mariota, as it would open up $10.7 million in cap space for the team.

The Patriots “have been mentioned as a possibility” for Mariota.

▫️ A Wentz showdown between two teams

▫️ Insider on Urban Meyer's potential interest in Watson

▫️ What's a realistic package for Sam Darnold?

▫️ Exec on Cam Newton: His arm is "declining"



Latest updates on the QB market. https://t.co/fq6SgnhjCn — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) February 8, 2021

For the majority of the season, Mariota was the backup to Carr for the Raiders but did see some time on the field in Week 15 vs. fellow former Oregon Duck quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Story continues

In that game, Mariota balled out - completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 226 passing yards, a touchdown, and one interception.

He also had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

It wouldn’t be the worst move for the Patriots to go for Mariota. He does have experience (64 career games), he is mobile, a strong arm, and is still young at the age of 27.

[Related: Raiders sign backup quarterback to contract extension, and it's not Marcus Mariota]

If the Patriots do try and draft a rookie quarterback, they could rely on Mariota to come in while the rookie learns and grows.

If anything, the Patriots can get Mariota for cheap while they groom the younger one. Almost a win-win scenario for them.

Mariota is one of the many quarterbacks to watch in the trade market as the offseason gets going.

[RELATED]: 5 NFL Teams that Marcus Mariota could start for next season

Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford made switches already, but it's worth keeping an eye on Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz as well because moves could be made for them in the coming weeks.

The Patriots need a new quarterback, and Mariota could solve that issue for them and get them back to the playoffs where they are used to being at. Plus, imagine Bill Belichick and Marcus Mariota leading an offense...