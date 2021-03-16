Marcus Mariota loses a suitor after Washington signs Ryan Fitzpatrick originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It's been obvious all offseason Marcus Mariota will not be a Las Vegas Raider next season.

Now, another potential destination for the Oregon alumn has effectively been crossed off the list.

The Washington Football Team has agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick per ESPN's Adam Shefter.

Former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, per source. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Shefter adds Fitzpatrick is expected to be the starter, but will be in a quarterback competition with Taylor Heinicke, who re-signed with the team on a two-year, $4.75 million deal that includes $1.5 million guaranteed with a $1 million signing bonus according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. His cap hit in 2021 is $1,593,750 and in 2022 is $2.75 million.

Barring Mariota agreeing to both a low salary and a quarterback battle with two other capable players, he will not agree to go to Washington when released by Las Vegas.

Last month, it was reported Washington was "extremely interested" in Mariota but that a trade fell through because of his contract which would nearly double his salary if he was made the starter.

Last offseason, Mariota agreed to a two-year, $17.6 million deal with Las Vegas that had a first-year guarantee of $7.5 million with some incentives for playing time. Per the details of his contract, Mariota’s cap number will be just above $10.7 million in 2021 if he remains the backup.

Story continues

Should Mariota play over 60 percent of snaps in 12 games next season, the quarterback will earn an additional $7.85 million. Then for each victory Mariota leads his team to, he will earn an extra $156,250 with maximum win earnings of $1.8 million. Then, the incentives continue if Mariota makes the postseason. The 27-year-old will earn $250,000 for every postseason win, $1 million for making the Super Bowl, and $2 million for winning the title.

Mariota has been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles, too, but the Eagles' owner reportedly wants Jalen Hurts to start next season.

It's just a matter of time until Las Vegas cuts Mariota but will all the starting jobs dry up by then?

Last season, he showed he still has some solid play left in the tank.

For the majority of the season, Mariota was the backup to Carr for the Raiders but did see some time on the field in Week 15 vs. fellow former Oregon Duck quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In that game, Mariota balled out - completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 226 passing yards, a touchdown, and one interception.

He also had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

Hopefully he finds a new home sooner than later.