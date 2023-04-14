Marcus Mariota, Jevon Holland to guest coach at Oregon’s annual Spring Game

Dan Lanning did something last year at his first annual Oregon Ducks Spring Game that appears to be turning into a really cool tradition.

In 2022, De’Anthony Thomas, LaMichael James, Arik Armstead and Haloti Ngata were in Eugene for the spring game acting as guest coaches, and they ended up getting the opportunity to dial up some plays in the game as well.

This year, it will be Oregon legend Marcus Mariota and former Oregon great Jevon Holland who act as the guest coaches for the Ducks, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 29.

Your 2023 Green Team Guest Coach: Marcus Mariota 🟢 Come out to Autzen and join @MM8Foundation for this year's Spring Game, April 29 at 1 PM 🦆#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/LQigkzxTiI — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 14, 2023

For Yellow, your 2023 Guest Coach: Jevon Holland 🟡 See @quickdrawjev lead Team Yellow in this year's Spring Game on April 29th, 1 PM in Autzen 🦆#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/dO7qrRvXc9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 14, 2023

