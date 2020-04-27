Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston hitting reset button -- who will be better?

It appears that Jameis Winston is signing a free-agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

And now that Marcus Mariota has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, it leads me to think that perhaps, after five seasons in the NFL, we still don't know which of those guys is the best quarterback.

They were drafted in 2015, Winston No. 1 out of Florida State by Tampa Bay and Mariota No. 2 from Oregon by Tennessee, in a year when the draft wasn't exactly loaded with blue-chip quarterbacks. Both players had previously won a Heisman Trophy.

And it's certainly time to ask the question, are either of these players going to emerge as a high-quality NFL quarterback?

Of course, regional bias in these parts will always say that Mariota is a star in waiting. The storyline has always been that he hasn't been used properly, the offense hasn't been tailored to fit his skill set, he hasn't had quality receivers, hasn't had a good offensive coordinator, too many coaching changes, etc., etc.

I'm not going to bury you with statistics, you can find Mariota's stats here and Winston's here. Just see for yourself and cherry-pick the ones that bolster your argument.

But in summary, I would state the obvious: that Mariota is the steadier of the two, less prone to mistakes. More careful. But Winston, who has been in a Pro Bowl, can be more spectacular, more likely to take chances.

Everyone talks about Winston's 30 interceptions last season, but he also had 33 touchdown passes, a figure Mariota has never approached. Mariota's all-time high in picks is 15 and he has only 44 in 63 career games. Winston has thrown 88 interceptions in 72 games. On the other hand, Winston has tossed 121 TD passes while Mariota has thrown just 76.

Both quarterbacks get to hit the reset button -- Winston for a team that resurrected Teddy Bridgewater's career and Mariota with a coach who seems to love him.

I don't think I'd be betting on either of them becoming a breakout star with their new franchise, but anything is possible with a fresh start.

At this point, though, I think it's probably fair to say that neither man has lived up to expectations.

