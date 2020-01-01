Marcus Mariota helping out however he can, doing whatever asked

Marcus Mariota went into the final year of his contract with the Titans dreaming of a trip to the postseason. The Titans are in the postseason but not with Mariota as their quarterback.

Mariota went 2-4 as the starter before being benched for Ryan Tannehill.

Now, Mariota is doing what he can to help.

“Marcus has continued to improve, and we’re going to need him through this run somehow, some way,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “He’s continuing to improve and work, and again, was able to get him in the game, and hopefully that package can continue to grow as we move forward.”

Mariota played two snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Texans, his first game action since his benching, and possibly his last snaps in his Titans’ career.

“I just focus on trying to help this team win,” Mariota said Tuesday. “I just want to be ready if my number is called to make plays and help wherever I can.”

This week, Mariota is playing the part of Tom Brady on the scout team.

“He is arguably the best quarterback that’s played this game,” Mariota said. “I just have to do my job to hopefully emulate that. Any little thing that they see on tape I am going to try and emulate and give them the best look possible.”