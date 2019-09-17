Marcus Mariota a full participant in Tuesday’s practice

The Titans listed quarterback Marcus Mariota as a non-participant in their Monday injury report with a quadriceps injury. The Titans didn’t practice Monday, though.

Instead, it was an injury report estimating the participation of their players.

Since the Titans did practice Tuesday, the day’s practice report offered a clearer picture of their injuries, and Mariota is fine.

He had a full practice in preparation for Thursday night’s game against Jacksonville.

The Titans listed only four players on their report, with running back David Fluellen (hamstring), cornerback Chris Milton (collarbone), offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile (knee) and linebacker Wesley Woodyard (quad) missing work.

Everyone else was a full participant for that Titans.