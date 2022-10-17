Marcus Mariota enters stat category with Bears' Walter Payton

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read

Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday.

Mariota and Payton are the only two players in NFL history to record two or more passing touchdowns, one or fewer incompletions, 50+ rush yards and one or more rushing touchdowns in an NFL game.

On Sunday, Mariota led the Falcons to a 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. On the contrary, Payton and the Bears endured a loss to the Saints, despite Payton's wild stat sheet.

Here's a comparison of the two stat lines from Mariota and Payton:

Mariota: 13/14 completions, 129 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 50 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Payton: 2/2 completions, 77 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 161 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Payton's stat line is a bit more impressive since he's not a quarterback. Nonetheless, Mariota exemplifies efficiency and versatility for a quarterback.

The crazy stat lines forever live in the books and serve as evidence of each player's ability at their respective positions.

