Marcus Mariota does some full team work

When the Titans were considering how to continue adding to quarterback Marcus Mariota’s workload during Organized Team Activities, coach Mike Mularkey said that the team might do more 7-on-7 work than in the past in order to get Mariota time on the field while he continues recovering from last year’s fractured fibula.

Mariota has spent the OTA period doing individual drills in addition to that 7-on-7 work and he took another step forward during Tuesday’s practice. Quarterback Alex Tanney, who has been seeing a lot of work with Matt Cassel sidelined by a thumb injury, said that Mariota took part in full team drills.

“Pretty cool to see him get out there,” Tanney said, via Paul Kuharsky of ESPN.com. “They didn’t script it. Nobody expected it.”

The Titans could give Mariota more work during next week’s mandatory minicamp or they may just hold off on any further additions to his workload until training camp. Either way, all appears to be on track for Mariota to be working with few restrictions once Tennessee reconvenes this summer.