Marcus Mariota consoles Justin Herbert after another heartbreaking loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Once a Duck always a Duck.

Any University of Oregon grad knows the feeling of camaraderie when seeing another alumni from Eugene, OR.

No matter what, Ducks are there to help fellow Ducks, and that was the case again Sunday in the NFL.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

After Los Angeles Charger quarterback Justin Herbert threw back-to-back perfect fade routes to win the game Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders, both passes were incomplete after the receiver failed to hold on to the football.

It was the latest of many heartbreaking losses this season for the Chargers, who have lost six games by a combined 24 points this season.

The last play of the game was originally called a touchdown on the field, but was overturned after review because Donald Parham did not complete the catch.

Who was there to console Herbert after the decison? Fellow former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Las Vegas Raider, Marcus Mariota.

Marcus Mariota was one of the first to console Justin Herbert after a heartbreaking last-second loss. pic.twitter.com/GUOWbXmhOO — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 9, 2020

Herbert grew up in Eugene a huge Ducks football fan, which included attending games at Autzen Stadium during Mariota's Heisman campaign in 2014.

Now, both quarterbacks are in the NFL repping the green and yellow at the next level. The two even greeted each other and caught up before kickoff.

On the season, Herbert has thrown for 1,820 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven starts. Meanwhile, Mariota backs up Derek Carr as one of the NFL's highest paid backup quarterbacks.