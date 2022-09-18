Marcus Mariota complete fourth-down pass after falling

The Atlanta Falcons were already down 14-0 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Sofi.

Faced with a fourth-and-inches in the second quarter near the LA 10, Arthur Smith decided to go for it.

Disaster appeared to strike as Marcus Mariota falls while rolling out.

The veteran quarterback somehow manages to get up and throw a pass to Parker Hesse for 5 yards and a first down.

Marcus Mariota keeps the play alive after falling down on 4th & Inches

