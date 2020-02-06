Marcus Mariota to the Chicago Bears? Maybe...

As the NFL enters the beginning of its preseason, many are looking forward to the upcoming free agency this April.

In anticipation, ESPN's Jeff Dickerson speculated this week that the Chicago Bears may bring in a veteran quarterback to play behind Mitchell Trubisky, and one of the names mentioned will pique the interest of Duck fans: Marcus Mariota.

Chicago general manager Ryan Pace already committed to Trubisky as the Week 1 starter in 2020, but the Bears have to find better fallback options than Chase Daniel or Tyler Bray. Look for Chicago to either trade for or sign a proven No. 2 such as Andy Dalton or Marcus Mariota when the new league year begins. The Bears can't afford to waste another season waiting for Trubisky -- the second overall pick of the 2017 draft -- to develop. It's now or never.

The former Heisman Trophy winner will be a free agent for the first time coming off his five-season rookie contract after being selected second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by Tennessee. With the Titans, he started a little over four seasons before being replaced by Ryan Tannehill midseason after a 2-5 start. The Titans would rally around Tannehill and lose in the AFC Championship to the eventual-Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Perhaps, Mariota can do to Trubisky what Tannehill did to him this past season: come in as a backup and then become the starter after the team struggles to start the season.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace did commit to Trubisky as the starter for next season last month, but he did not commit to giving him his fifth-year option.

Ryan Pace doesn't commit to picking up the 5th year option on Mitchell Trubisky. "We're not at that point right now. When we are, we'll let you know." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 31, 2019

That would indicate that the Bears are not willing to commit to Trubisky longterm and may look to upgrade the position this offseason. Trubisky passed for 3,138 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions this past season. With Trubisky under center, the Bears finished the season ranked 28th in the league in points per game (17.5).

However, if Mariota does go to Chicago he will not be reunited with his college coach Mark Helfrich because he was fired following two seasons as Bears' offensive coordinator.

Mariota has shown flashes throughout his professional career, including an impressive sophomore campaign when he threw 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions with a career-best 7.9 yards-per-attempt until a broken leg ended his season. His junior season saw massive regression as he threw 13 touchdowns to 15 interceptions while playing through a hamstring injury. That regression would continue into his fourth season under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.

Before being benched, Mariota has a 29-32 record in 61 games as a starter with 13,207 passing yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. After being benched Mariota was a consummate professional until the end.

It's not entirely Mariota's fault, however; few young quarterbacks would succeed with four offensive coordinators and five different play-callers during their rookie contract. When he hits the open market in March, he can seek out a better opportunity to turn his career around: perhaps that will be in Chicago.

