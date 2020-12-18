Marcus Mariota cashed in big on Thursday Night Football-- here's how much he made in incentives

Marcus Mariota cashed in big on Thursday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Marcus Mariota may not have won the game for the Raiders on Thursday Night Football, despite his best efforts.

But, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback left TNF a big winner.

The Las Vegas Raiders back-up quarterback cashed in on incentives included in his contract.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Mariota stood to make close to $1M in incentives:

Via Yates, Mariota will earn $200,000 whenever he plays more than 60% of the Raiders’ snaps in a game. He will get paid $325,000 if the Raiders win that game. All of this is on top of the $7.5M he earns annually as the NFL's highest paid back-up quarterback.

Additionally, by playing in at least 60% of the snaps in any single game in 2020 bumped Mariota’s 2021 salary up by $625,000.

If you're doing the math, Mariota earned an extra $825k in bonus money.

The Raiders turned to Mariota after Derek Carr suffered a groin injury in the first quarter against the Chargers.

Mariota threw for 226 yards on 17 completed passes. He had 1 TD passing and 1 TD rushing and was the Raiders leading rusher with 88 yards.

Mariota probably isn’t done cashing in this season on incentives, either.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Carr’s groin injury is “significant,” leaving the door open for Mariota start Sunday.

Mariota will be able to earn an additional $325k if the Raiders beat the Dolphins and he's QB1.

It sounds like Mariota owes his agent a "thank you" call today, because that's a sweet deal!