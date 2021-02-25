Marcus Mariota is the betting favorite to be the Patriots’ starting QB

The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation remains a total mystery, perhaps even to those inside the building. But there is a front runner, via SportsBetting.com. The sportsbook has given quarterback Marcus Mariota the best odds to be the team’s starter next season.

Mariota is currently under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, who reportedly attempted to shop him in a trade but aren’t having much success. It’s possible Mariota and the Raiders are headed for a parting of ways. And if Las Vegas released him, Mariota would be free to sign with any team, including New England.

A pair of ESPN insiders, Mike Reiss and Field Yates, have made it clear they see a strong connection between the Patriots and Mariota.

Here are the odds from SportsBetting.com:

Marcus Mariota: 5/2

Jacoby Brissett: 7/2

Jarrett Stidham: 4/1

Cam Newton: 5/1

Rookie Quarterback: 5/1

Blaine Gabbert: 7/1

Andy Dalton: 8/1

Deshaun Watson: 10/1

Brian Hoyer: 12/1

Jimmy Garoppolo: 15/1

Joe Flacco: 15/1

Mike Glennon: 15/1

New England currently has just third-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and former undrafted free agent Jake Dolega on the quarterback depth chart. The Patriots started Cam Newton in 2020, but he was playing on a one-year deal which will expire in March.