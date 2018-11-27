Marcus Mariota: I can do a better job than I did Monday

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers set a new record for completion percentage in a single game on Sunday, but it looked for a large part of Monday’s game like his run on top of the mountain might be a short one.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota completed the first 19 passes he tried against the Texans on Monday night to set a Titans record for consecutive completions, but his bid for a bigger record fell apart when he threw an incompletion with 1:09 to play.

Mariota finished the night 22-of-23 for 303 yards and two touchdowns, but he talked more about where he fell short in Monday’s loss. That list includes the six sacks that the Texans defense recorded over the course of the evening.

“I can do a better job, though,” Mariota said. “I didn’t help our guys up front — I was holding the ball too long. I got us in negative situations, taking some of these sacks. I’ll look back at the film and get better from it, and improve.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel didn’t make much of Mariota’s accuracy either, saying there are “a lot of other things other than individual stats that we’re trying to focus on.” Winning would be at the top of that list and the Titans will try to snap their losing streak against the Jets in Week 13.