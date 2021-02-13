Marcus Mariota has another NFL team interested in acquiring him this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL offseason is already off to a roaring start, and it’s only been just one week in the books.

One of the more pressing issues for a lot of teams in the league is at the quarterback position.

There are about nine teams who could be having a new quarterback lead their team in the 2021 NFL season.

Teams that are going to be shopping around this offseason are the Patriots, Colts, Saints, Washington, Giants, Bears, 49ers, Lions, and the Falcons.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

One particular name that has been mentioned as a possible offseason addition for any team looking for a quarterback is former Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota.

And it seems the Washington Football team is on the prowl to try and snag him once the new season begins.

The latest claim comes from former Browns GM Michael Lombardi, who says Washington is looking to get Mariota from the Raiders.

.@mlombardiNFL: "I know there's one team in the NFC East, the Washington Football Team, that's extremely interested in Mariota." (h/t @AndrewLiv) https://t.co/NHKdYteQAB — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 13, 2021

I know there's one team in the NFC East, the Washington Football Team, that's extremely interested in Mariota.

Michael Lombardi

It makes sense Mariota is on the radar for Washington. Head coach Ron Rivera said his squad will explore all options at the quarterback position.

On Thursday, Washington inked a two-year contract with Taylor Heinicke after his playoff performance.

Story continues

Although the contract does carry $1.5 million guaranteed, nowhere does it say he will be the starter.

Alex Smith was the starting quarterback for the majority of the season, but his injuries surrounding his leg are still a cause for concern.

So why not bring in a third quarterback like Mariota? Someone who has the experience and can get the job done if Smith goes down.

Seems like a smart move for the Washington Football Team.

Last, Mariota didn’t do much production-wise for the Raider.

But in Week 15, Mariota came in for an injured Carr and impressed. He threw for more than 225 yards and rushed for nearly 90 yards and had two touchdowns.

The effort alone was enough to impress teams looking for a quarterback, like the Washington Football Team.

A trade would most likely have to happen between the Raiders and the WFT for Mariota. He carries an $11 million in cap, and Mariota could easily beat out Heinicke and Allen.

He would be worth the money and trade.

Of course, it's only just the beginning of the offseason so we will have to see when and if this move will be made or not.

Mariota is going to be a very sought out quarterback for a few other teams and the Raiders are going to be open to them all.