Marcus Mariota “absolutely” monitors QB landscape for potential starting opportunity

When Marcus Mariota signed with the Raiders in 2020, some thought he could eventually take over for Derek Carr as the team’s starting quarterback — much like Ryan Tannehill came in and took over for Mariota with the Titans.

After a year with Las Vegas, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. Carr continued to progress under head coach Jon Gruden, putting together arguably his best statistical season. Mariota took a pay cut, staying with the Raiders for another season.

But he hasn’t given up on the idea of being a starter again.

Following Las Vegas’ Sunday practice at Allegiant Stadium, Mariota told reporters he “absolutely” monitors the quarterback market with an eye on an opportunity.

“It is my goal [to be a starter again], so I do keep tabs on what’s going on,” Mariota said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “For us as players, it’s kind of important to see what the landscape is. That being said, I enjoy this team. It’s a great organization to play for.”

At least for now, the one obvious opening would be with the Colts — though it’s still unclear how long Carson Wentz will be out following his foot surgery. The quarterback’s initial recovery timeline was 5-12 weeks, but Indianapolis will know more about how long Wentz will be out once he begins his rehab next week.

If Wentz’s recovery timeline turns out to be on the longer end of that spectrum, the Colts could potentially be in the market for Mariota’s services.

