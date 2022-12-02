Marcus Jones shows off electric speed on first TD of Patriots vs. Bills

WATCH: Marcus Jones shows off blazing speed on first TD of Pats-Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones is electric with the ball in his hand.

We saw that during his game-winning punt return touchdown in a Week 11 win over the New York Jets. On Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, Jones put those athletic traits to good use as a wide receiver.

Jones caught a pass during the Patriots' second drive of the first quarter and evaded multiple Bills defenders as he raced into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown.

Check out Jones' crazy quickness in the video below:

That looked a little Tyreek Hill-like, didn't it?

How rare is it for a defensive back to catch a touchdown from scrimmage? Consider this stat:

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The last NFL defensive back to catch a touchdown on an offensive play from scrimmage was the Jetsâ€™ Marcus Coleman â€“ in 2000, against the Bills, on a Hail Mary from Vinny Testaverde at the end of a half. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 2, 2022

Patriots players past and present were quite impressed with Jones' score:

Marcus Jones back at it again!! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) December 2, 2022

That dude Marcus ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — Christian Barmore (@chris_barmore) December 2, 2022

Jones making plays as a slot receiver is not too surprising, actually.

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry spoke with University of Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk on the Next Pats Podcast in May about the possibility of Jones playing in the slot. Belk thought Jones could definitely be a weapon in the slot for the Patriots.

Next Pats Podcast: Patriots rookie corner Marcus Jones has slot RECEIVER potential

Matt Patricia and the Patriots offensive coaching staff would be wise to find more ways for Jones to be involved in the passing attack. It's not easy for defenses to tackle someone with that level of quickness and speed.