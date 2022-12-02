Marcus Jones scores touchdown on first offensive snap

Marcus Jones played offense, defense and special teams at the University of Houston last season. Since the Patriots made Jones a third-round selection, they have used him at cornerback and as a returner.

He entered Thursday Night Football having played 75 defensive snaps and 107 on special teams.

On his first offensive snap of the season, Jones lined up in the slot and caught a quick pass from Mac Jones. In a blur, he was gone. Marcus Jones ran 48 yards to the end zone, with only Damar Hamlin having a chance at him at the line of scrimmage before Jordan Poyer dove at Jones at the 15 to no avail.

It has given the Patriots a 7-3 lead.

The Bills scored on their first drive, getting a 48-yard field goal from Tyler Bass.

