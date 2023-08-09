Marcus Jones ready to play both ways for Patriots, unsure if he'll get a chance on offense

As a rookie for the Patriots last season, Marcus Jones showed himself to be a unique talent, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. He hopes to get a chance to do that again this season, but he's not sure if he will.

Jones has been working at defensive back and punt returner in training camp, but not on offense, and he says he's been given no indication that he'll get to work on the other side of the ball.

“I find out when you guys find out,” Jones said, via MassLive.com. “I can’t give you anything. I don’t know anything right now. So whenever my number is called, I’ll make sure I’m gonna be ready.”

Jones said he has barely spoken to new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and doesn't know anything about the offense that's being installed, although the types of plays he ran last year were of the, "Throw him the ball and let him use his athleticism to make a play" variety that he wouldn't necessarily need a lot of time to practice.

If Jones can replicate his play as a rookie on defense and special teams, the Patriots will be happy. He was a solid contributor in the secondary, and he led the NFL with 362 punt return yards and an average of 12.5 yards per return.