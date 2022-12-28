Patriots rookie defensive back Marcus Jones has made big contributions in all three phases of the game this season, but he may not be on hand as they try to improve their playoff chances against the Dolphins this weekend.

Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a concussion, so he will have to pass through the protocol in order to have a chance of playing in Sunday’s home game. Jones returned an interception for a touchdown last weekend and has also scored as a receiver and punt returner this season.

Tackle Yodny Cajuste (illness), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) were also out of practice with injuries. Special teamer Matthew Slater had a rest day.

Running back Damien Harris (thigh), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) were listed as limited participants for the Pats.

Marcus Jones out of practice with a concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk