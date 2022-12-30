Marcus Jones, Jack Jones ruled out for Patriots

The Patriots have a lot of injury issues at cornerback heading into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Marcus Jones has been ruled out with a concussion and Jack Jones is going to miss the game with a knee injury. Jonathan Jones (chest) and Jalen Mills (groin) are both listed as questionable to play after limited practice sessions on Friday.

The absence of Marcus Jones will impact the team beyond the secondary. He’s their punt returner and has also been a contributor on offense in recent weeks.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Jonnu Smith will also be out because of concussions.

Tight end Hunter Henry (knee), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) are listed as questionable. Running back Damien Harris (personal) and safety Adrian Phillips (illness) are set to play after returning for full practices on Friday.

