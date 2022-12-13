Marcus Jones best plays vs. Cardinals Week 14
Watch New England Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones best plays vs. Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2022 season.
The Patriots would be in the playoffs if the season ended after Week 14.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Kyler Murray left Monday night's game on a cart, taking what little interest was left in this Cardinals season with him.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Trent Williams explained why Brock Purdy's success comes from his background and previous coaching.
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Jared Goff is suddenly an option for the Lions in 2023.
The Patriots could have aired it out on Monday night to stick it to Arizona DC Vance Joseph. But as Phil Perry writes, the offense seems committed to a low-risk approach that won't lose them games -- yet leaves little margin for error.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
Denny Carter helps you head into your fantasy playoffs with the strongest-possible bench stashes. (Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban comments on the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
The Chiefs, Bills and Bengals are the favorites in the AFC, and not coincidentally have the three best quarterbacks in the NFL
Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones made NFL history with his impressive all-around performance in Monday's win over the Cardinals.