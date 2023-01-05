Marcus Jones back at practice for Patriots

The Patriots had rookie defensive back Marcus Jones back on the practice field Thursday.

Jones missed Week 17 with a concussion and he did not participate in practice on Wednesday. He was able to work as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday’s injury report will bring another update on how he’s progressing through the protocol.

Tight end Jonnu Smith also missed the last game with a concussion and also returned as a limited participant.

Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (illness) was the only player out of practice entirely.

Defensive back Myles Bryant (shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and defensive back Brenden Schooler (hip) were also limited participants.

