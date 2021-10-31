Marcus Jones’ 100-yard kickoff return gives Houston victory over SMU

Houston had been victimized by a 100-yard kickoff return to open the second half of their game Saturday against SMU. The Cougars got one their own in the final minute as they handed the Mustangs their first defeat, 44-37.

SMU had tied the game on a 45-yard field goal and decided to kick deep to Marcus Jones, one of the nation’s best return men.

Jones, who already had an interception, took the ball and was off and running. One hundred yards later, he was in the end zone and the Cougars had a seven-point lead after the PAT with 17 seconds left.

HOUSTON WITH A GAME-WINNING KICK RETURN TD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6yGPR4vgXz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2021

The call on Houston radio:

As called on Houston Cougars radio: pic.twitter.com/IkqOAeB11p — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 31, 2021

The outcome remained in doubt because Brian Massey, who had the TD return of the second-half kickoff for SMU, grabbed the ensuing squib kick and returned it to the Houston 35.

This is not supposed to be the outcome of a squib kick. pic.twitter.com/eTcZiapup3 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 31, 2021

The final play of the game, a pass, fell incomplete, and Houston had downed their in-state rivals in a thriller.