The Titans will have a couple of players back on the practice field this week.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson and defensive back Brady Breeze have both been designated to return from injured reserve. They have three weeks to practice with the team before a decision has to be made about bringing them back to the active roster and can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Johnson had one catch for six yards in the preseason and suffered an undisclosed injury late in the summer. He had 14 catches for 255 yards in 11 games with the Titans last season.

Breeze was a sixth-round pick this year and appeared in two preseason games this summer.

Marcus Johnson, Brady Breeze designated to return by Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk