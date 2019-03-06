Marcus Johansson injured again after big hit

This is the last thing anybody wanted to see for Marcus Johansson.

The recently acquired Boston Bruins’ forward had to leave Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes with what the team is calling an “upper-body injury” after he was on the receiving end of a hard — and seemingly legal — hit from Micheal Ferland.

Obviously without any clarification on what the “upper-body injury” actually is anything is going to be speculation. But given that Johansson has had the past two years of his career derailed by concussion issues this is obviously a scary situation for him.

The hit itself looked to be a clean one with what is simply an unfortunate result. Have a look.

The Bruins acquired Johansson just before the NHL trade deadline from the New Jersey Devils in the hopes of boosting their scoring depth. In his first three games with the Bruins he had recorded an assist. In 51 games combined with the Devils and Bruins he has 12 goals and 16 assists.

