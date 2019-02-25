Marcus Johansson will be first Bruins player to wear this number originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

When Marcus Johansson makes his debut for the Boston Bruins, possibly Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden, it will mark the first time in franchise history a player has worn No. 90.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Marcus Johansson will wear No. 90 with the Bruins. Becomes first Bruin (h/t Hockey-Reference) to wear it. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) February 25, 2019

Johansson, who was dealt to the Bruins from the Devils ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline in exchange for two draft picks, wore No. 90 for New Jersey.

According to Hockey Reference, David Pastrnak is the only Bruins player ever to wear No. 88. Zdenek Blatny in 2006 was the only guy to wear No. 89. Marc Savard is the only player with No. 91, and two Bruins have worn No. 92. No player in B's history has worn a number higher than 92. Wayne Gretzky's No. 99, of course, is retired throughout the league.

Johansson joins Charlie Coyle as Boston's trade deadline acquisitions. Coyle was acquired from the Minnesota Wild last week for forward Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick, and he wears No. 13 for the Black and Gold.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.