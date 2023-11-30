Marcus Harris earns place on USA TODAY Sports Network All-SEC football team

Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris has been nightmare fuel for opposing quarterbacks all season long and is now being recognized for it.

Earlier this week, USA TODAY Sports revealed their picks for this season’s All-SEC football team. On the list was Harris, representing Auburn as a defensive lineman.

Harris earns a place on the All-SEC team after a stellar season of finding ways to create tackles for loss. He ended the regular season with 40 total tackles, 11 of which were for a loss, and seven of those were counted as quarterback sacks. He leads the team in tackles for loss and sacks and is fifth on the team in total tackles behind Eugene Asante, Larry Nixon III, Jalen McLeod, and Keionte Scott.

Joining Harris on the defensive line include Florida‘s Princely Umanmielen, Tennessee‘s James Pierce Jr., and Missouri’s Darius Robinson. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is this season’s Player of the Year while Coach of the Year belongs to Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire