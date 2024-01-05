Marcus Harris accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Auburn defensive linemanMarcus Harris will play one final college football game before entering the 2024 NFL draft.

The senior officially accepted his invitation to join the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Friday, making him the fourth Tiger to join the All-Star game.

Harris will join defensive backs Jaylin Simpson, Nehemiah Pritchett, and D.J. James as participants in the game.

The Senior Bowl appearance will be the first time Harris steps onto the field since the “Milroe Miracle” ended the Iron Bowl, as he opted out of Auburn’s Music City Bowl loss to Maryland.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was Auburn’s best defensive lineman this season, leading the team with 7.0 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

A Montgomery native, Harris earned First-Team All-SEC Honors from the Associated Press this season. He was also named to PFF’s First-Team All-SEC after grading as the fourth-best defensive lineman against the run in 2023.

Like many seniors, Harris has the disadvantage of being older than most players in the NFL Draft pool, but that shouldn’t stop him from being selected sometime on Day 2 or 3 in April.

All Glory to God 🙏🏾 Blessed and ready to work ❗️ https://t.co/hid7eo1HLO — Marcus Harris🎱 (@li_marcus15) January 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire