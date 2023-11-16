Marcus Hansen wins Defensive Player of the Year, 14 Beavers named All-NSIC

Nov. 15—BURNSVILLE — Another strong season for the Bemidji State football team has been rewarded with double-digit all-conference nods.

The Beavers were led by redshirt sophomore edge rusher Marcus Hansen, who was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year. Hansen led the conference in tackles for loss (17.5) and sacks (10), ranking seventh in sacks and 11th in TFLs nationally.

Accordingly, Hansen was named to the All-NSIC First Team along with offensive linemen Ty Cobb and Will LeMire, wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby, quarterback Brandon Alt, linebacker Max Buduris, linebacker Spencer Wehr, defensive end Stephen Hoffman and defensive back Princeten Harris.

Five Beavers were named to the All-NSIC Second Team. They are offensive lineman Isaac Hagstrom, running backs Sage Booker and Ali Mohamed and defensive backs Colton Herman and Jarrett Klein.

Cobb and LeMire have helped power an offense that averages 33.9 points per game and 422.5 yards per game. Duncan-Busby has made 44 catches for 712 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Alt has completed 194-329 passes for 2,609 yards and 24 touchdowns. Buduris leads the Beavers with 52 tackles (39 solo), along with six tackles for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, an interception and eight passes defended.

Wehr has 43 tackles (20 solo), along with five tackles for loss, two interceptions and four passes defended. Hoffman has 41 tackles (17 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and four passes defended. Harris has 23 tackles (16 solo), two interceptions and five passes defended.

Hagstrom pass protected and helped open up running lanes for Booker, who rushed 78 times for 454 yards and five touchdowns. Booker has also posted 19 receptions for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Mohamed has rushed 93 times for 454 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. He also has four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. Herman has 30 tackles (22 solo), a tackle for loss and four passes defended. Klein is second on the team with 46 tackles (28 solo) and has added 1 1/2 tackles for loss, an interception, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.