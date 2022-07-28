Marcus Grant's Top 5 fantasy sleepers for 2022
NFL Media's Marcus Grant reveals his top 5 fantasy sleepers for the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some fun on Wednesday when he was asked about Allen Lazard stepping into the No. 1 wide receiver role that was previously occupied by Davante Adams. Rodgers referenced Adams’ comment about going from playing with Rodgers to playing with Derek Carr by joking that it’s “always tough going from Hall [more]
The Titans have made a pair of roster moves on Thursday. Tennessee announced the club has signed receiver Terry Godwin and waived Juwan Green. Godwin was a Panthers seventh-round pick in 2019, but did not make the 53-man roster. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Jaguars, mainly on the practice squad. He caught [more]
Matt Eberflus is 1-0 as Bears head coach thanks to Robert Quinn shutting down any talk of demanding a trade.
Charles Robinson speaks with The Athletic's Tashan Reed & Jourdan Rodrigue about training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.
Michael Thomas' ankle injury seems to be behind him heading into the 2022 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was carted off with an apparent leg injury during Thursday's training camp practice
In fact, Leonard hates being called Darius.
Why did the Patriots pay north of $20 million to extend Davon Godchaux? Head coach Bill Belichick made quite the bold statement about his veteran defensive tackle.
The 49ers have a Jimmy Garoppolo quandary.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists in the coach/contributor and seniors categories for the Class of 2023.
Ja'Marr Chase made a splash in 2021, and the star wide receiver recently revealed how he spent his first $1 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.
If Ezekiel Elliott continues his downward trend, it will be difficult for Dallas to continue justifying his exorbitant salary.
Conference realignment is a story that never ends, and with the Big 12 considering expansion, here are seven teams they should consider.
Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't help but poke fun at Steph Curry for his first pitch at Wednesday's A's game.
Roethlisberger, in a wide-ranging interview published Friday, blamed everything that when wrong during his tenure on his teammates.
Drew Brees joined Andy Nesbitt on Sports Seriously and shared who he is most excited to watch this upcoming NFL season.
We're taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Justin Fields from the first practice of Bears training camp.
The Buccaneers may have a significant injury concern along their offensive line early in training camp. According to multiple reporters on the Bucs beat, center Ryan Jensen went down with an apparent lower left leg injury. He was down for a while as teammates took a knee when the cart came out. Jensen did not [more]
With the Chicago Bears potentially moving to Arlington Heights, here is how far some NFL teams play from their namesake cities.
Jeremy Pruitt's staff might as well been wearing T-shirts that read "Cheat your all for Tennessee." How could Phillip Fulmer not have noticed?