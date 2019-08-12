Marcus Gilchrist visiting Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have dealt with some injuries to members of their safety corps this summer and they’re taking a look at a possible addition to the group.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Marcus Gilchrist will be at the Buccaneers’ facility for a visit and workout on Monday.

Gilchrist spent last year with the Raiders and started all 16 games in their secondary. Gilchrist had 58 tackles and three interceptions.

He entered the NFL as a 2011 second-round pick by the Chargers, moved on to two seasons with the Jets and was with the Texans in 2017 before landing in Oakland.

The Buccaneers have lost D'Cota Dixon and Orion Stewart to season-ending injuries and Justin Evans has yet to be activated from the physically unable to perform list. Kentrell Brice and Mike Edwards both left last Friday’s game early, so the need for healthy bodies in Tampa is clear.