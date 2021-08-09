Marcus Garrett with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets
This looked like it hurt.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
The Pelicans could use the shooting.
Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.
Think the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry is over? Manning's Hall of Fame speech proved otherwise.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
An all-time great at quarterback and an all-time entertainer off the field, Peyton Manning provided plenty of laughs and emotion in hurry-up mode.
Summer League: Detroit Pistons (0-0) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0): 8:30 p.m.; Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; ESPN2.
A look at the athletes who won gold and exceeded expectations and those who struggled to find Olympic glory at the Tokyo Games.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
The Sheriff received his gold jacket on Friday. Take a look at the iconic moment.
New #49ers DE Arden Key wasn't happy with the Raiders, and he didn't mince words when talking about his tenure there.
The Slovenia men's basketball team didn't medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
The sign-and-trade that’s sending Devonte’ Graham to New Orleans picked Charlotte up a draft pick and more.