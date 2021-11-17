Marcus Freeman to viable for LSU or Virginia Tech?

When I first heard the news of Justin Fuente’s firing at Virginia Tech on Tuesday my immediate thought went to Marcus Freeman and if that job would be attainable with his current credentials.

Related: 2021-22 College Football Head Coaching Tracker

Freeman is clearly a tremendous recruiter and Brian Kelly has gone as far to say he’ll soon be a head coach, but what level of job might Freeman be able to land this off-season if he were to be interested in such a thing?

Driving to the day job this morning I was listening to ESPNU’s show with Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek. When both hosts gave a few possible names for the Virginia Tech opening, Dvoracek, who just called Notre Dame’s win over Virginia on ABC last weekend, enthusiastically mentioned Freeman.

It’s been reported that Freeman was pursued by Illinois for their head coaching opening last winter before it ultimately went to Bret Bielema. Virginia Tech would be an obvious step up from that in terms of notoriety.

A step up from Virginia Tech would be the LSU opening. Would LSU possibly consider the up-and-comer despite him not having head coaching experience?

Our friend Patrick Conn at LSU Tigers Wire isn’t suggesting it would happen, but is certainly compelled by the idea of Freeman as a head coach.

I will get wild for just a second and throw a coordinator name in the mix, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman. He was in the mix to become the defensive coordinator at LSU last year but opted for South Bend over Baton Rouge leading Orgeron to get Daronte Jones. Freeman will get plenty of attention and even Brian Kelly said he is a future head coach. If there is one coordinator out there that I would be pounding the table for, it is Freeman. – Patrick Conn of LSU Wire

With Mel Tucker off the board LSU will have to look elsewhere.

I’ve felt for the last decade or so that LSU is about as good of job as there is in all of college football. Would the Bayou Bengal faithful be alright with the head coaching reigns being handed over to someone with no head coaching experience?

Story continues

I would think no but that’s simply a thought with no sources or inside information to back it up.

I would guess we’re still a bit from Freeman getting an offer of that magnitude. I do feel safe in saying whenever Freeman does get a head coaching offer, this off-season or a year or two from now, that it’ll come a significantly better program historically than where Clark Lea left for last off-season.

Related:

Marcus Freeman – 10 fast facts about Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator

2021-22 College Football Head Coaching Tracker