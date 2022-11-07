Marcus Freeman is turning into his former coach right before our eyes

As many of you know, or if you don’t, I went to Ohio State in the early 2000’s and was a student when Jim Tressel arrived on campus. The Senator took over a program that couldn’t get over the edge (win big games) and helped rebuild it to what we see now. Tressel won a BCS Championship in his second season, after a very shaky 7-5 initial campaign although they did win their rivalry game against Michigan after his infamous speech.

What we are seeing with Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame could very well be a similar trajectory and here as some very interesting similarities that I see between the two.

Both former players who started their coaching careers early

Nov 22, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Marcus Freeman (1) in action against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODay Sports

Tressel was a quarterback at Baldwin-Wallace while Freeman was a linebacker for his former coach. Linebackers are often linked as the quarterback of the defense and Freeman played multiple positions at OSU, so he knew the defense very well. Tressel went right into coaching after his collegiate career while Freeman first tried to play at the NFL before a heart condition made him medically retire. Their coaching careers overlapped for one season in 2010 but their bond was already made.

Players love them

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State honored the the 2002 National Championship team and former head coach Jim Tressel between quarters of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

I can attest that Ohio State players loved Tressel, some of my friends were on the team and he was always endearing with his office open. He remembered by name even two years after I took his first Intro to Coaching Football class during his first season. We all know how the players feel about Freeman as well, all you have to do is watch the video above to be reminded of that.

Coaching philosophy is the same - offense

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This was an area where until Tressel had his quarterback, Heisman winner Troy Smith, the Buckeye offense was a ground attack where the game was won by the offensive line and great running backs. The passing game was put on the back burner while the quarterback was relied on to not makes mistakes, a game manager. What the Irish have done over the last few weeks is extremely similar to what we saw with the early Tressel offenses. When Freeman gets his quarterback, 2024 commit CJ Carr, expect the offense to really be opened up.

Defensive philosophy

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Morrison returned the interception for a touchdown. Notre Dame won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Turnovers and solid tackling was how Tressel build his defenses, with athletes in the secondary who could make plays at any moment. During the 2022 title season, the defense was littered with NFL talent, let by cornerback Chris Gamble, linebacker AJ Hawk and safety Mike Doss. This Irish defense has those kind of players but it will be a different during year number two. Either way, both teams wanted to dominate this side of the ball and so far the Irish have shown the ability to do so.

Special teams

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jordan Botelho (12) blocks a punt by Clemson Tigers punter Aidan Swanson (39) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tressel was all about punts, he was quoted numerous times saying “the punt is the most important play in football.” Those OSU teams relied on field position and being sound in the kicking game. Former Ohio State star Chris Gamble was known for his exploits returning kicks. This Irish team is almost the same, punt blocks galore recently with points coming from them. Freeman talked in his postgame that everyone knows they’re coming after punts but still are able to block them. It might not be as emphatic as Tressel put it, but Freeman’s value of special teams is just as high as his former coaches.

Recruiting

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Jim Tressel of the Ohio State Buckeyes leads teammates Alex Boone #75 and Marcus Freeman #1 out onto the field before the college football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 13, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. The Trojans defeated the Buckeyes 35-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Although there isn’t much info remaining for Tressel’s early recruiting classes, he more than often hit on recruits than he didn’t. Running back Maurice Clarett was a top recruit who changed the course of the program, even if it was for just one season. He continued to bring in those type of recruits during his tenure, while Freeman has made a marked change in the Irish’s recruiting philosophy as well. The prospects that Brian Kelly went after pare in comparison to who Freeman has recruited and gotten commits from. Both have made a focus on improving the type of athlete on campus.

Laying a culture foundation during a somewhat disappointing first season

Jan. 2, 2006; Tempe, AZ USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel holds the Fiesta Bowl trophy after the Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-20. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Matt Cashore

As I mentioned earlier, Tressel’s first year was somewhat of a disappointment, but it did get better with a win over Michigan. Freeman was expected by many to roll right into the College Football Playoff but that clearly didn’t happen. What they both have done in their first season was establish what the program values and goals are going forward. Not every year can they go undefeated with a national title, but if the players keep striving to live up the the programs standards, more often than not they’ll be in the conversation.

