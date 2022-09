Associated Press

An overwhelming show of force in the first quarter gave first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly what he wanted from a game the Tigers were already expected to win handily. Jayden Daniels completed 10 of 11 passes for 137 yards, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score in just five drives, and LSU built a 51-0 halftime lead over Southern before cruising to a 65-17 victory Saturday night in the first matchup of the two universities from Louisiana's capital city. “We're trying to come up with an identity for our football team,” Kelly said.