Marcus Freeman reviews first week, talks Fiesta Bowl

Marcus Freeman has officially been Notre Dame’s head football coach for 10 days and already seen a ton. The whirlwind that was going from defensive coordinator to head coach and essentially the circus that came with it, an introductory press conference that looked more like a coronation, recruiting trips to seemingly every corner of the United States, and two of the best to ever do it for the Fighting Irish declaring for the NFL draft all occurred for Freeman in under two weeks.

We all saw and raved about Freeman’s first press conference as Notre Dame’s head coach, so how did his second one go?

Freeman spoke Sunday following practice and ahead of the Fiesta Bowl on January 1. Here are some of the key things he had to say:

On Ohio State:

Marcus Freeman

AP Photo/Terry Gilliam

On his comments on Ohio State and some of the blowback they’ve received:

“I wanted to address one more thing before we go open up for questions. My feelings on Ohio State. I want to make sure to be very clear that the relationships, the time that I spent in Columbus have impacted me and had relationships that I built that will be with me for the rest of my life. I’m very passionate about being the head coach here, but in no way do I want to diminish my time in Columbus and the impact that time has made on me. So, I want to make sure I’m clear about that.”

On Diggs & Tyree replacing Kyren Williams:

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

“They’ve done a good job. To see Logan out there, he’s done a great job obviously just being a freshman. But I told him I don’t consider you a freshman anymore. He’s an experienced guy throughout the course of this year. And Tyree, Chris has done a great job. He brings a different element of speed to the backfield. Audric has done a good job. He’s a big, physical running back. He was punishing a couple people yesterday. It’s good to have that three man crew going out there and sharing the load. It’ll be exciting. There is no Kyren Williams. There is only one Kyren Williams and we have to replace his production. That’s been the challenge. We don’t have to be Kyren Williams, but you gotta replace the production that he gave to our offense.”

On last week's recruiting adventures:

Marcus Freeman

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

“It was a wild couple days. From the minute you leave the press conference, you have a team meeting. We hopped on a plane and it was nonstop. Poor Chad Bowden. He was with me the whole time, and Emily, and I feel bad for those two because it was a lot of different places and not a lot of sleep. For me, I wanted to make it a point of emphasis to see as many of our offensive commitments that we had, and I have not had the opportunity to really develop a relationship with those guys and their families, so that was a huge point of emphasis. If there was a defensive commit that was nearby, I wanted to try to see them too. People love Notre Dame and these kids are committed to Notre Dame because of what Notre Dame’s is going to do for the future. That was really, really refreshing to hear from my point of view. This isn’t about a coach. It’s not about any other reason other than they know what Notre Dame’s gonna do for their athletic career and the future. It was encouraging to be in those homes.”

Plans and goals for offense:

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

“I don’t know exactly what it is going to be yet, as much as, hey, I want to make sure the people that are around our offensive guys are the right people. I want to make sure that we have a good balance in terms of run and pass, and I want to be good. That’s the thing I told Tommy. It’s not, hey, we don’t have to run the ball 1,000 times or we have to throw the ball 1,000 times, but I want to be efficient in what we do. I want to be able to control the clock if we need to and I want to be able to score points if we need to. I’m going to spend more time with with Tommy and the offense just because I think it’s going to help me as a coach. I’ve been on the defensive side of the ball my entire life. It was something I saw Luke Fickell do and it’s something I’m going probably do, spend more time with those guys to learn ball and to be able to give them input from a defensive point of view. I look forward to doing that.”

Special teams coaching plans:

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve gotten with Nick Lezynski to really dive in deep into that role. He’s done a great job. I know he met with coach Polian before coach Polian left. Again, like I told Nick, it’s about simplicity. It’s about, let’s get lined up and make sure everybody knows what we’re doing and let’s play fast He’s done a great job in terms of just diving in and making sure he can teach it the way they’ve been taught. I’ll be involved. I’m going to be involved with special teams. I’ve always been involved in special teams. even during the season, I’ve always been in every special teams meeting. I will be involved with the special teams, but Nick Lezynski has kind of taken that leadership role.”

On Tommy Rees's situation:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Well, I told him, what a great opportunity for him to work for a head coach that is not an offensive guy. I kind of went through that in my transition from Cincinnati to here and Luke Fickell is obviously a defensive guy and he was always a sounding board for me. Somebody that I could go into his office and say, Hey, what do you think, what’s your thoughts on this. I’m sure Tommy had that with coach Kelly. Now, coming here for myself, it made me grow. I don’t have that head coach to go and bounce things off of. I got to depend on myself and the staff. That’s what’s going to be great for Tommy. He’s gonna have to depend on himself and those guys surrounding him. So, I did my most growing I think this year as a coordinator, as a leader, and I think this is going to be a great opportunity for him. But as I told Tommy, he’s got to know that he’s got a head coach that he can trust. We haven’t been together all year long, but he’s got to continue to know that I always will have his back. So, you know what, if you’re dying to do something offensively and you come to me with conviction, let’s do it. If you’re dying to do some personnel wise, you come to me let’s do it because I always have your back and that’s something that we’ll continue to work on.”

On his prep for Oklahoma State:

Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

“For me personally, it hasn’t been much. Our staffs have. With recruiting, being on the road, with this weekend and having recruiting weekends and with Katy coming into my office every five minutes with something to do, I told the staff that I don’t want to slow you down. That’s the biggest thing. The defensive staff, you guys start game planning like I’m not here. I will be in here when I can. Tomorrow will be a big day for us as we turn into game plan mode. Those guys will put a good start to what we’re doing and I told them, when I walked out of the room, I said listen, everybody’s role is gonna increase because my role has changed and so we all have to pick up the production that I had. So, every single person, from Elston, O’Leary and Mickens, and all those guys, all their roles will increase for this bowl game. We have not decided who’s calling it, we don’t know who’s doing anything except for everybody’s roles increase in terms of game planning right now.”

Hamilton and Williams attend Fiesta Bowl still?

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Absolutely. Again, when you decide to go pro, you’re really saying, hey, I’m moving on and I’m going to be a former player, and if a former player will come back to a game, absolutely allowed to. We love those guys and what they’ve done for our program. We have to continue to get ready as this current team to beat Oklahoma State, but if those guys want to come to the game, they know they’re worth more than welcome.”

Meeting with team before first practice as head coach:

AP Photo/Robert Franklin

“It was different. There’s a lot of firsts. When you become the head coach of Notre Dame, there’s a lot of firsts. The second and third time and the fourth time, you get more and more comfortable. But for everything, the first time you’re on College GameDay, the first time you’re in an arena like yesterday, the first time you’re speaking to reporters, whatever it is, there’s a lot of firsts that you have to get used to. Yesterday was, you can try to prepare as much as you want and you don’t know what to expect. You get out there and say, Okay, I guess I gotta blow the whistle. I’m going to bring them up and they’re on me, okay, what period is it, who blows the horn, there’s a lot of little things that for my entire coaching career, somebody else was doing it. In terms of how we’re dressing, what time we are on the field, how we’re transitioning from station to station, drill to drill. Those are the things that it’s going to take some adjusting and obviously today was a little bit better than yesterday for me and hopefully Wednesday’s gonna be a little bit better than today. It’ll get more and more comfortable, but as Jack Swarbrick said yesterday, at some point this is going to become normal. It’s not gonna be something new every day. He said there will always be something new, so I’m ready for it.”

On how he sees Fiesta Bowl:

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m going to rotate the guys in there that is going to help us win. I owe it to the seniors. I owe it to the guys that this is their last game to put the guys on the field that are giving us the best chance to win. This isn’t a charity game. This isn’t, hey, let’s get the young guys ready for next year. This is about what we do we got to do to make sure we’re prepared to win. That’s what I’ve told them and that’s what I’ll make sure I do as their head coach. I’ll do everything in my power to make sure we put them in position to be successful.”

