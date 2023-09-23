Marcus Freeman praises Deion Sanders at Colorado: 'I have the utmost respect for him'

The biggest game in Week 4 of the 2023 college football season is in South Bend as No. 4 Ohio State travels to take on No. 9 Notre Dame.

But the biggest storyline in college football this year is in Boulder, Colorado, where Deion Sanders — a.k.a. Coach Prime — has led the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start. That's three times as many wins as the Buffs had in 2022, a season in which they went 1-11.

By Marcus Freeman's estimation, the job Sanders has done for Colorado is something to be celebrated and emulated across college football. The Fighting Irish coach said as much in his Saturday appearance on "College GameDay," when former Michigan wideout Desmond Howard asked him what he thought about Sanders' job thus far.

"To be 3-0 with a team that only won one game last year is tremendous," Freeman said. "And I have the utmost respect for him and really the excitement he's bringing to college football. I'm a college football fan and to be able to bring that excitement and the intentions. ... Last Saturday at 10:30 p.m., usually I'm in bed. I said, 'Let me see a little of this Colorado-Colorado State game.'"

Freeman said Sanders has also shown everyone you don't have to fit a cookie-cutter mold to be successful as a leader. Sanders' jump from Jackson State to Colorado raised eyebrows the college football world over, with many wondering whether he could successfully transition from an HBCU to a Power Five program. This, despite his Tigers going 27-6 in three years and winning two SWAC championships.

"What I really love about what Coach Deion Sanders is doing is, is that he's showing you don't have to be a certain way to lead," Freeman said. "And that's what I want my players to understand, and my own children to understand, is you can be who you are and be a leader. Be authentic to who you are. You don't have to be Marcus Freeman, Desmond Howard, Deion Sanders. Be who you are, but be true to your heart. And that to me is an example to be set."

Freeman likewise is early into his coaching tenure at a premier college football program. He's entering his second year as the Fighting Irish's head coach a season after leading the team to a 9-4 record (after overcoming a disastrous 1-2 start).

So if anyone can appreciate the job Sanders has done early at Colorado, it's Freeman.

