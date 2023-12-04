Marcus Freeman: Notre Dame football 'had to move forward' with dismissal of Chansi Stuckey

SOUTH BEND — Calling it a “difficult decision,” Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman publicly addressed his Nov. 28 dismissal of Chansi Stuckey after two seasons coaching Irish wide receivers.

That move came one day after Freeman praised the work of his staff as a whole, suggesting there would be no changes among his assistant coach group.

“From the last time we spoke, it was 24 hours of deep thought and difficult conversations with a lot of players and a lot of coaches regarding our overall performance at wideout,” Freeman said Monday on a media conference call to promote the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29. “I had to make a difficult decision. I am truly just thankful for Chansi and everything he’s done and given to this program, but we had to move forward and that’s what we’re going to do.”

According to multiple reports and public comments by key commitments in the 2024 signing class, most notably wideouts Cam Williams and Logan Saldate, Wisconsin receivers coach Mike Brown is the expected replacement for Stuckey.

Brown, 34, is a former Freeman colleague from their days on staff at the University of Cincinnati.

With numbers dwindling at wideout, where four Irish receivers have entered the transfer portal over the past week, Freeman confirmed that junior Deion Colzie (Sept. 28 knee surgery) and freshman KK Smith (summer shoulder surgery) would be available for the Sun Bowl.

Smith (Frisco) is one of four Texas products still on the Irish roster. Fellow wideout Jaden Greathouse (Austin), running back Jadarian Price (Denison) and cornerback Micah Bell (Houston) are the others.

Freshman wideout Braylon James (Round Rock) and graduate defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah (Fort Worth) both entered the transfer portal ahead of Sunday’s announcement that No. 16 Notre Dame would face No. 19 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl in the El Paso, Texas.

“This is obviously KK’s first real practice,” Freeman said. “We’ve only had two practices so far, so I’m excited to see him.”

Asked specifically about the departures of freshman wideout Rico Flores Jr., and senior wideout Chris Tyree, Freeman answered generally.

“When guys earn their degree and are seeking playing time or a different opportunity, I’m supportive of that,” he said. “I’m always disappointed when a guy leaves without his degree. That’s really the situation with those two.”

